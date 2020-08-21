Grant R. Bell
Clive - Grant Robert Bell, 71, passed away from pancreatic cancer on March 13, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held at Des Moines Golf and Country Club on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, with a program at 3:00 pm. Social distancing and COVID recommendations will be followed with masks available.
Grant was past president and owner of Bell Brother's Heating and Air Conditioning. He was an active, long time member in Des Moines Rotary, the Better Business Bureau, Des Moines Golf and Country Club, the Young Businessmen's Breakfast Club and many more community organizations.
Grant is survived by his wife, Pam; daughters, Devon Sabotta and Courtney Bell; grandchildren, Azure and Quentin Sabotta; and sister, Janet Berlin (Frank).
Memorial contributions can be made to the Stead Family Children's Hospital, University of Iowa in Iowa City, or Bras for the Cause.
Grant's celebration program will be live-streamed on Sunday, August 30, 2020, around 3:00 pm from the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. A link will be shared shortly before 3:00 pm at the top of his obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.ilescares.com
A previous full obituary may be viewed at the Des Moines Register website.