Granville Norris
Ankeny - Granville Allen Norris, 85, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away due to complications from dementia on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Taylor Hospice in Des Moines. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the backroom of Benchwarmers (705 S. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023). Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or to Taylor Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019