Ankeny - Granville Allen Norris, 85, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away due to complications from dementia on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Taylor Hospice in Des Moines. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the backroom of Benchwarmers (705 S. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023). Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or to Taylor Hospice.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Granville's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
