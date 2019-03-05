|
Greg Frahm
Des Moines - Greg Frahm passed away Monday, February 25 at his home. He was born August 22, 1956 to Gilbert and Darlene (Olson) Frahm. His friendly out going way will be missed by his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two brothers and a sister. Gene (Myrna) Frahm of Union, Iowa and Jolene Frahm of Knoxville, Iowa and Dale Frahm of Perry, Iowa. A Memorial service for Greg will be held on March 9 at 10 AM at the Indianola Friends Church at 109 W. Boston in Indianola, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 5, 2019