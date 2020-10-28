Greg GlennWest Des Moines - Gregory Glenn, 63, passed away suddenly on October 24, 2020. A visitation will be held at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held afterwards at 1:00 PM.Greg was born to Chuck and Lorraine Glenn on February 12, 1957 in Perry, IA. He attended the West Des Moines Valley High School. He was the first born and a pseudo father to his siblings. He was an avid reader, smart, clever, and quick to laugh. He bled black and gold for his favorite teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved his dogs and was so proud of his family. He was a Glenn with all of the smarts, stubbornness, and attitude that comes with it. An Irish Catholic Democrat who debated politics and policy for sport. He will be missed by all of those he knew.Greg is preceded in death by many. Including, his son, Joseph Frederick Glenn, his parents, Grandma Mae, and sister-in-law, Julie Glenn.Greg is survived by his children, Nathaniel Glenn of Des Moines, Jennifer (Ryan) Glenn Jean of Pleasant Hill, and Kyle Michael Glenn of Boston, MA; grandchildren, Katlyn and Max Waltz; siblings, Cindy (Shane) Shea of Crescent, IA, Jeff Glenn of West Des Moines, Carla (Chris) Buff of Suwanee, GA, and Melissa (Greg) O'Hair of Westfield, IN; wife, Carrie Lynn Glenn, and their blended family of four children, 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and countless friends.Memorials for Greg Glenn can be made to family for later distribution.