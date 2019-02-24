|
|
Greg H. Erb
Excello, MO formerly of Johnston - Greg Harrison Erb, age 65, of Excello, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He fought cancer bravely and passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family.
He was born May 1, 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa and was raised on the family farm near Ackworth, Iowa. He had exceptional mechanical aptitude, and after graduating from Indianola High School in 1971, he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Seebees (Naval Construction Battalion). He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Soon after, he began his lifelong career as a locomotive engineer with the Chicago and North Western Transportation Company (later the Union Pacific Railroad), and met his beloved wife Nancy Sue Clark in Des Moines, IA. They then moved to Colo, IA where children Alexander and Catherine were born.
After one million rail miles and 33 years as an engineer, Greg retired from the Union Pacific with Nancy and they moved to his dream lake home on Thomas Hill Reservoir, near Macon, Missouri.
He is survived by his two children, Alexander of Ames, IA and Catherine of Colorado Springs, CO; his parents, Rod and Carolyn Erb of Indianola, IA; his sisters, Dawn Michelle Brumwell of Cedar Rapids, IA and Lisa Erb of Minneapolis, MN.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 25 and funeral services will be Noon Tuesday, February 26 all at Iles Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel. Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Compassus Hospice in Colombia, MO, who provided care for both Greg and Nancy in their final days.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019