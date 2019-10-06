|
Greg Lyn Anderson
West Des Moines - Greg Lyn Anderson, age 56, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home in West Des Moines. Greg was born November 13, 1962 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a beloved father, son, brother and a friend to many. Memories of his brilliant wit and infectious humor will be left with all who knew him.
He is survived by his son Jonathan Allan Anderson, mother Bonnie Jean Anderson, brothers Gary Lee Anderson and Phillip Dean Anderson, and his sisters Stacie Jean Clark, Leigh Ann White, and Karylee Brady. Greg was preceded in death by his father Gary Lee Sturdivant.
Remember the happy times, raise a glass with cheer, come celebrate with Greg's family and friends in honor of his life. The Celebration of Life will begin on November 3rd at 1 o'clock.
Location: Front Row 9956 Swanson Blvd, Clive, IA 50325
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019