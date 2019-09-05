|
|
Greg Patterson
Woodburn - Greg Patterson, 33, passed away September 1, 2019 from injuries of an automobile accident. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Newbern Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be made for his children in care of his mother, Teresa Steil.
Greg will be greatly missed by his children, Drake and Peyton; mother, Teresa (Tim Burnsworth) Steil; biological father, Jeff (Karen) Patterson; dad, Richard Steil Jr.; siblings: Randy (Brittany Lee) Steil, and Roni (Dalton Barber) Steil; fiancé, Alisa Morrison and her children: Dameon, Jesse, and Cody; and grandparents: Richard Steil, Claudia Wimmer, Bill & Cheryl Patterson, and Norma Jean Knight; along with many relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019