Greg Vrban
Pleasantville - A Funeral Service for Greg Vrban, age 87 of Pleasantville, will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mason Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice or to Wounded Warrior Project
Survivors include his children: Todd Vrban, Janee Anderson, Tanja Anderson, Christi Vrban, Marci (Henry) Allen and Sean Vrban; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a sister, Eve Hunget