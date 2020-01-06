|
|
Gregory Allan Hammer
Urbandale - Gregory Allan Hammer, 64, went to his heavenly home on January 3, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA and the funeral service on Friday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. at NorthPoint Church, 9901 NW 62nd Ave., in Johnston, IA.
Greg was born in Des Moines, IA on July 26, 1955 to Dale and Clara (Powers) Hammer. He married the love of his life, Roxan Brown on June 7, 1980.
He is survived by his wife of 39-1/2 years, Roxan; son, Tim (Ericka) of Minnesota; daughter, Sarah (Tymore) Pearson of Mississippi; grandchildren, Everion, Ezhanna, Elizabeth, Sahara, and Serenity; mother, Clara; brothers, Mike of Iowa and Bill (Liwen) of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Dale.
Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020