Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wakonda Christian Church
3938 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Rosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Charles Rosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Charles Rosky Obituary
Gregory Charles Rosky

West Des Moines - Gregory Charles Rosky passed in peace at his home while surrounded by family on November 25, 2019, in West Des Moines, Iowa. He lived a full and joyful life and loved his family deeply. Those who knew Gregg will always remember his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. His legacy of love and laughter will live on in our hearts forever. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, daughter Susan (Charles) Colosimo, son Mark (Peggy) Rosky, brother Ted (Jackie) Rosky of Louisville, KY, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will host a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Wakonda Christian Church, 3938 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Croix Hospice, 1555 SE Delaware Ave., Suite Q, Ankeny, IA 50021 or Wakonda Christian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -