Gregory Charles Rosky
West Des Moines - Gregory Charles Rosky passed in peace at his home while surrounded by family on November 25, 2019, in West Des Moines, Iowa. He lived a full and joyful life and loved his family deeply. Those who knew Gregg will always remember his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. His legacy of love and laughter will live on in our hearts forever. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, daughter Susan (Charles) Colosimo, son Mark (Peggy) Rosky, brother Ted (Jackie) Rosky of Louisville, KY, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will host a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Wakonda Christian Church, 3938 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Croix Hospice, 1555 SE Delaware Ave., Suite Q, Ankeny, IA 50021 or Wakonda Christian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019