Gregory Eugene Roush
Des Moines - Gregory Eugene Roush, 71 of Des Moines, IA passed away Tue. April 9, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital.
A private grave side service will be held for family and close friends Sat. May 11, 2019 with a Celebration of life to follow at the Carlisle V.F.W. Hall at 2:30 p.m.
Gregory was born Sept. 10, 1947 to Harold E. Roush and Delores M. Mitchell. He attended Indianola High and graduated in 1966. After graduation he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. Later in life he joined the Painter and Allied Trades Local Union 246 where he retired from in 2007.
Gregory enjoyed fishing, being outside and spending time with close friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, Janet Andruss of Des Moines, son Matt Briggs (Karen Lew) and grandson Zach Briggs of San Francisco; brothers, Scott (Nancy) Roush of Indianola, Chad Roush of Des Moines; nephews, Jason Roush of Missouri, Brandon Roush of Des Moines, Justin Roush (Becky Roush) of Indianola; nieces, Emily Roush-Bobolz of Indianola, Ammee Roush of Indianola; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Gregory was preceded in death by his parents Harold Eugene Roush and Delores Mae Mitchell.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019