Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory F. Boggs


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory F. Boggs Obituary
Gregory F. Boggs

Des Moines - Greg Boggs, 67, passed away at home on April 28, 2019. He was born in Des Moines on February 5, 1952, to Fred and Louise Boggs.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now