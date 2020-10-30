Gregory Joseph Wentland
Runnells - Greg Wentland, 63, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1957, in Marengo, Iowa, to John and Elaine Wentland.
Greg graduated from Southeast Polk High School in 1975 and shortly after began his work in concrete finishing. He retired from Manatt's Inc. in 2014, where he formed many lasting friendships.
Greg enjoyed socializing with his family and friends, and was lovingly known as Rambo. He had a love of sports and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye enthusiast.
Greg is survived by his children, Michael Wentland, Tucker (Lea) Wentland, and Amie Wentland; mother, Elaine Wentland; granddaughter, Kalina Wentland; girlfriend, Jill Cherkas; his siblings, Kevin Wentland, Rick Wentland, Dennis Wentland, Susie Wentland, and Mari Beth (Joe) Rowe; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; brother, Daryl; nephew, Dylan; and his grandparents.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church, 1401 1st Ave. South in Altoona, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Greg.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.