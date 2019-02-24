|
Gregory "Greg" L. Haines
Des Moines - Gregory "Greg" L. Haines, 59, passed away February 20, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Des Moines surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.
Greg was born June 28, 1959 in Des Moines. He graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee. Greg proudly served in the United States Air Force for 11 years, eight months and three days. He later attended DMACC. Greg was an auto body technician and could fix anything. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid Chicago Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Greg loved his family and his country.
Greg is survived by the love of his life for nearly 25 years, Merrily Ellifritt; children, Chris (Ashley) Haines, Casey (Kara Ager) Haines, Michael (Maddie Pritchard) Ellifritt, Shawn Ellifritt, Jennifer (Kyle) McDole and Ronnie Creech; grandchildren, Saylor, Carson, Drake, Kylie, Natalya, Jackson, Camden, Bailey and McKayla; a great-grandson; mothers, Joyce Haines and Diana Haines; siblings, Kirk Haines, Lynn (Steve) Gillmore, Dawn (Eric) Elwell and Stacy (Steve) Gillaspy; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Haines.
The family will greet friends Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm followed by the funeral service at 12 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Greg will be laid to rest with military honors at 2 pm Wednesday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive in Van Meter.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the VA Hospital Community Living Center.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses on the 2nd floor, Maple Avenue Wing for the excellent care Greg received.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019