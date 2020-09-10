Gregory Robert JensenDes Moines - Gregory Robert Jensen was born December 22, 1977 and passed away September 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Jensen.Loving father of Cora and Sawyer Jensen and Piper Weil. They were his world. He had a caring and loving heart for his children.Greg will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, and a generous friend. He was always the first to offer help when someone needed a hand. Greg loved to make people laugh and you could always find him behind the camera capturing all of life's moments.Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, from 1-2 p.m. at Merle Hay Funeral Home followed by a private service and burial.