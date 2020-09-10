1/1
Gregory Robert Jensen
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Robert Jensen

Des Moines - Gregory Robert Jensen was born December 22, 1977 and passed away September 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Jensen.

Loving father of Cora and Sawyer Jensen and Piper Weil. They were his world. He had a caring and loving heart for his children.

Greg will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, and a generous friend. He was always the first to offer help when someone needed a hand. Greg loved to make people laugh and you could always find him behind the camera capturing all of life's moments.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, from 1-2 p.m. at Merle Hay Funeral Home followed by a private service and burial.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved