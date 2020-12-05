1/1
Greta VanHemert
1934 - 2020
Greta Van Hemert

Johnston - On Friday, December 4, 2020, Greta Van Hemert, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 86. Greta was born on November 30, 1934. On July 31, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Van Hemert. They were blessed with four daughters and one son.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 12, 2020. A livestream of the service will be available at https://www.ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Greta-Van-Hemert/Des-Moines-Iowa/1882197 beginning at 10:15 am on the 12th.

Greta had a beautiful soprano voice and enjoyed singing in choirs all her life. She played first chair trumpet in All-State band in high school. Greta received her teaching certificate from Central College, and taught two years at the Silver Grove one-room school. In 1971 she founded the highly respected Meredith Drive Pre-school in Des Moines. Greta was an accomplished seamstress and quilter.

Greta was the daughter of Jennings and Olive Palmquist of Pella, Iowa. She is survived by her husband and her children, Lorys (Daryl) Vander Weerd, Jane (Thomas) Reed, Nancy (Jim) Ward, Mary (Scott) Lubaroff, John (Shauna), nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Alice Ver Meer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family extends their gratitude to her caregivers at Brio Care Center and Taylor House Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meredith Drive Pre-school or Taylor House Hospice.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
