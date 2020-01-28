Services
Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home
2317 32nd St.
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
(712) 336-8471
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home
2317 32nd St.
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home
2317 32nd St.
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
Resources
More Obituaries for Gretchen Coy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretchen Coy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gretchen Coy Obituary
Gretchen Coy

Okoboji, formerly of Ames, IA - Gretchen Eulah Coy, died peacefully at the Lakes Regional Healthcare Hospital at Spirit Lake, Iowa on January 22, 2020.A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. till service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Story Memorial Cemetery in Ames, IA at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.spiritlakefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gretchen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -