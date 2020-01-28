|
Gretchen Coy
Okoboji, formerly of Ames, IA - Gretchen Eulah Coy, died peacefully at the Lakes Regional Healthcare Hospital at Spirit Lake, Iowa on January 22, 2020.A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. till service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Story Memorial Cemetery in Ames, IA at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.spiritlakefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020