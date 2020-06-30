Gretchen Isenberg
Gretchen Isenberg

Grinnell - Gretchen Isenberg, 78, of Grinnell, died on June 27, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

A graveside service and burial are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3rd, at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.

Visitation with the Isenberg family present will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. The Isenberg family are asking family and friends to please wear a mask at the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be designated to the Grinnell United Methodist Church or Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque.

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Smith Funeral Home
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hazelwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
