Gretchen IsenbergGrinnell - Gretchen Isenberg, 78, of Grinnell, died on June 27, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.A graveside service and burial are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3rd, at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.Visitation with the Isenberg family present will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. The Isenberg family are asking family and friends to please wear a mask at the visitation.Memorial contributions may be designated to the Grinnell United Methodist Church or Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque.For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com