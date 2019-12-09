Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Des Moines, IA
Guy A. Johnson Obituary
Guy A. Johnson

West Des Moines - Guy A. Johnson, 84, passed away on December 7, 2019 in Des Moines. A visitation with the family will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Des Moines, with burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace United Methodist or the Gnemeth Lodge. For the full obituary and online condolences please visit our website at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
