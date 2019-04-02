|
Guy "Bill" Doud
Kellogg - Guy "Bill" Doud, age 70 of Kellogg, Iowa, died after a two-year long battle with cancer on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Mayflower Community Health Care Center in Grinnell and under the care of Grinnell Regional Hospice.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Grinnell. The family will receive friends following the service on Wednesday from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the Kellogg Park shelter house.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. His family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Bill Doud Memorial fund to benefit the Mayflower Community in Grinnell and the Unity Point Infusion Center, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019