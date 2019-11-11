|
|
Guyla Louise (Wallace) Binford
Guyla Louise (Wallace) Binford very peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 9, 2019 at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston. Services for Guyla will be Thursday, November 14 at First Baptist Church in Johnston, located at 8250 NW 62nd Street.
Guyla was born September 20, 1937 to Guy and Faye (Oliver) Wallace. Guyla was blessed to have three sisters and a brother -Darlene, Myrna, Bernice and Robert. Guyla graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. While at Lincoln High School Guyla was part of the cheerleading squad and lettered three years. Guyla's high school yearbook ambition was to always be happy and have lots of friends.
Guyla met the man of her dreams, Delbert Binford in 1956, and they were married May 29, 1959. God blessed Delbert and Guyla with 60 years together.
Guyla will be missed by her husband, Delbert, her brother Robert (Jeanne) Wallace, and sister Bernice Chambers. Guyla loved her dogs, Teddy Bear and Leo. It was important to Guyla that everyone knew of her lifelong friend Delores Dunagan. Guyla and Delbert played special roles in their nieces and nephews' lives. They loved to attend many family events. They were truly blessed through the years with many friends.
Guyla had been a member of First Baptist Church since July 21, 1948 and served on many circles and groups. Guyla loved to play tennis and, golf, and enjoyed her bridge and TriTea group.
Guyla worked in many vocations in her life. After graduation she worked at Northwestern Bell. While her husband Delbert attended Kirksville College, she was a receptionist at the local osteopathic hospital. When Delbert entered law school at Drake University in Des Moines she worked at GM Acceptance Corporation. She was awarded an employee incentive award for operations improvement. Guyla also worked in the claims department at Midwest Mutual.
Guyla decided one day to become a realtor and worked at Ahern Realty for two years before joining Iowa Realty. She sold homes and was in the million-dollar club for many years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist church, the Iowa Diabetes Research Center, or the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019