Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
the Wesley Acres Courtyard
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
the Community Room of Wesley Acres
Gwen Hayes


1921 - 2019
Gwen Hayes Obituary
Gwen Hayes

Des Moines, IA--- - Gwendolyn G. (Denman) Hayes passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by her family that truly adored her. Gwen was born to Gurdon and Cassie (Petty) Denman on November 19, 1921 and grew up on a farm near Schaller, IA. After earning the title of State Typing Champion of Iowa, she was awarded a full ride scholarship to AIB in Des Moines in 1939. Her AIB roommate, Leila Gormley, became a lifelong best friend and also introduced her to Gwen's loving husband of 70 years, Kenneth Hayes.

Throughout Gwen's work life she used her AIB training in the offices of Meredith Publishing Company, Pierce County Welfare Department in Tacoma, Washington, Trinity Baptist Church in Minneapolis, MN and as a dental receptionist for fifteen years in Des Moines.

Gwen was a member of PEO, Des Moines Women's Club, and a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. After retirement, she volunteered countless hours at Wesley Acres where she and Ken lived since 1998. Gwen was a gifted cook and baker. She enjoyed entertaining and creating a home where all were welcome and loved.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, her three siblings and by her husband, Kenneth. She is survived by her children Gary (Jean) Hayes, Pam (Tom) Truesdell, Steve (Anne) Hayes, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and her best friend Leila.

A celebration of Gwen's life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 28 in the Community Room of Wesley Acres. A gathering for friends and family an hour before the service will be in the Wesley Acres Courtyard where Ken and Gwen spent many hours enjoying the flowers and beauty of this space.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorials be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Acres or First United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019
