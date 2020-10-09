1/1
Gwendolyn Jean Hall
Gwendolyn Jean Hall

Ankeny - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Hall, 87, passed away at Mill Pond Senior Living on October 7, 2020. She was born in Tabor, Iowa, on August 21, 1933, the daughter of Herschel and Greta Asman.

Gwen was united in marriage to James Hall in 1952, and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Over the years, Gwen and Jim loved country dancing with friends and family at local night spots.

Gwen worked for the Des Moines Public School District until retirement. She was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she volunteered many hours preparing and serving meals to the homeless.

Gwen was an avid sports and Hawkeye enthusiast. She loved the outdoors - camping, fishing, and gardening - and she was a tremendous cook and baker. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

Gwen is survived by her husband, James Hall; children, Dennis (Pam) Hall, Teresa Hensley, Mike (Sandy) Hall; 10 grandchildren, David (Amy) Hall, Jennifer (Chris) Irlbeck, Angela (Truman Novak) Hall, Katelynn (Brandon Meyers) Hall, Sarah Marquardt, Emily Hensley, Jessica Hensley, Miles Hall, Rachel (Chad) Baker, and Natalie (Cole Caldwell) Hall; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Claire Hall, Tenley Irlbeck, Demi and Scarlett Novak, Grace Marquardt, Carsen Burris, Phoenix Hensley, Charlie Baker, Ava and Noelle Caldwell; sister, Elaine (Monte) Cooper; sister-in-law, Barb Asman; half-siblings, JoElla (Denny) Travis and Alan Asman; step-sister, Elaine (Bob) Hill; as well as other loving family and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Max Asman and a great-niece, Heather Allen.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines visitation held one hour prior to service time.

In loving memory of Gwen, memorial contributions may be directed to Epworth United Methodist Church Free Community Dinner Outreach Program.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
