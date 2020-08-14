1/1
Gwendolyn Schwarz Boulter
Gwendolyn Schwarz Boulter

Ankeny - Gwendolyn L. Boulter, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Vintage Hills in Ankeny, Iowa. Graveside services will take place at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Berwick Cemetery (Ne 62nd Avenue Ankeny, IA 50021). Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Health and Hospice, 5000 Westown Pkwy Ste 104, West Des Moines, IA 50266.

Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
5159644674
