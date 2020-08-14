Gwendolyn Schwarz Boulter
Ankeny - Gwendolyn L. Boulter, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Vintage Hills in Ankeny, Iowa. Graveside services will take place at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Berwick Cemetery (Ne 62nd Avenue Ankeny, IA 50021). Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Health and Hospice, 5000 Westown Pkwy Ste 104, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
