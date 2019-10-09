|
|
H. Charlene Mitchell
Belle Plaine - H. Charlene Mitchell, 89, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care.
Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday October 12, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with service starting at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Russ Spading. Burial will take place at Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery, Brooklyn, IA with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuahusfuneralservice.com
Charlene was born April 22, 1930 to Ernest and Alice (Albert) Prichard in Vinton, IA. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School. Following school, Char served in the U.S. Army. On October 11, 1957 Char married Cecil Mitchell in Belle Plaine. She worked for Health Care Services in Brooklyn, IA. She has been a resident of Belle Plaine Specialty Care for the last six years.
Char enjoyed playing cards, bowling, cross stitching, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and most of all spending time with family.
She is survived by her sons, Trelys (Peggy) of Belle Plaine, Craig (Cindy) of Collins, Butch (Betsy) of Victor; daughter, Beverly Hollar of Tama; son-in-law, Mark Fisher of Newhall; sister-in-law, Rachel Prichard of Virginia; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Char is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil (2003); daughter, Larene Fisher; brothers, Erlys, Brenton, Wendall, Beryl, and Trelys; sisters, Arlene, Garvene and grandchild, Sonya Hollar.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019