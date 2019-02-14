|
|
H. Joann Patch
San Juan Bautista, CA - H. Joann Patch, 75, of San Juan Bautista, California, quietly passed away January 27, 2019 from kidney failure.
Joann was born to Delmar and Ruth (Wells) Patch of Milo, Iowa on April 21, 1943.
Upon graduating from Indianola High school, Joann moved to San Jose, California where she obtained her Associates Degree in Business while working full time at IBM.
Joann was not only a perfectionist with her work, but also her hobbies; cooking, sewing, crocheting, and gardening.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Janet (Edwin) Ripperger and Delma Jean (Ed) Endres of Iowa.
She leaves behind her life partner and joy, Ernie Alnas of San Juan Bautista, her brother-in-laws, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the in Joann's honor at .
A private service will be determined at a later date in California.
A full obituary can be viewed at www.grunnagle.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 14, 2019