1/1
H. Joanne Whitney
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Joanne Whitney

Newton - Helen Joanne (Forbes) Whitney, 84, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.

Joanne was born February 10, 1936, in Newton. She graduated from Newton High School in 1954. She worked at Ryko Manufacturing for several years, where she was known as "Mom Ryko." She retired in May of 2002. In her retirement years, she enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and lifelong friends. She enjoyed going to Texas to visit her brother, Ron.

Joanne is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Bob) Webster, Sandy (Doug) Bronner, Shelly (Tony) Edwards, and Kristin (Jeff) Morrow; her stepdaughter, Mary Whitney Huerman; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family who will all miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Helen Forbes; her grandson, Anthony "Buddy" Edwards; her brother, Ron Forbes; and her very close friend, Judy Colgan.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallace Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved