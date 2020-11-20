H. Joanne WhitneyNewton - Helen Joanne (Forbes) Whitney, 84, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.Joanne was born February 10, 1936, in Newton. She graduated from Newton High School in 1954. She worked at Ryko Manufacturing for several years, where she was known as "Mom Ryko." She retired in May of 2002. In her retirement years, she enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and lifelong friends. She enjoyed going to Texas to visit her brother, Ron.Joanne is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Bob) Webster, Sandy (Doug) Bronner, Shelly (Tony) Edwards, and Kristin (Jeff) Morrow; her stepdaughter, Mary Whitney Huerman; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family who will all miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Helen Forbes; her grandson, Anthony "Buddy" Edwards; her brother, Ron Forbes; and her very close friend, Judy Colgan.