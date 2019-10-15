|
H. Joyce Jamison
Urbandale - Joyce Jamison was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Oscar and Mabel Falk on May 12, 1921. She passed away October 14, 2019. She grew up on a farm outside of Blencoe, Iowa and graduated from Blencoe High School. After graduation she attended Iowa State College in Ames where she met her husband, William H. (Bill) Jamison. Following World War II, she and Bill moved to Des Moines and later Urbandale where they raised their two children, Tom (Barb) Jamison of Johnston and Juli (Larry) Terrafranca of Colorado Springs.
Joyce enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, golf, sewing and cooking. She was a member of Knox United Presbyterian Church and she and Bill were founding members of the Urbandale Country Club. In their retirement they traveled and enjoyed their 3 granddaughters. In 2008 Joyce moved to Walnut Ridge in Clive.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Phyllis and John and her husband, Bill. She is survived by her son and daughter, her three granddaughters, Mandy (Jeremy) Koeppen, Jessica (A.J.) Ermel and Emily Jamison and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel followed by interment at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to in memory of Joyce. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019