Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indianola Church of Christ Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Indianola Church of Christ Church
Haila Huffman-Stitzer Obituary
Haila Huffman-Stitzer

Indianola - A Memorial Service for Haila Jean Huffman, 72, who passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Indianola Church of Christ Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Haila is survived by her husband, David Stitzer; children, Deneen Huffman, Tony (Charlotte) Huffman; granddaughter, Ariane Firstley; Step-daughter, Georgia (Justin) Tucker; brother, Randy (Vicki) Cero. She was preceded in death by her still born daughter, Marshella Huffman; parents, Dewey and Lois Cero; grandson, Jordan Huffman; brother, Phil Cero; and sister, Bambi Cero.

Memorials may be given to the Indianola High School. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
