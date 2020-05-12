Resources
More Obituaries for Halla Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Halla "Lorane" Dyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Halla "Lorane" Dyer Obituary
Halla "Lorane" Dyer

Des Moines - Halla "Lorane" Dyer, 92, celebrated her first Mother's Day and the beginning of her eternity in heaven on May 10, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 18, 1927 to Charles and Elsie (Campbell) Burt.

Lorane had a gentle spirit and a loving nature. She lived a simple but elegant life. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family.

Lorane is survived her sons, Dennis Dyer and Don (Cindy) Dyer; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Dyer, Jason Dyer, Justin (LeeAnne) Dyer, LeAnn (Andy) Albright, Christmas Dyer and Brandon (Andrea) Dyer; and 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Richard (Colleen) Burt and Dr. James (Arlene) Burt.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; grandson, Ben Dyer; and brother in infancy, Bobby.

A private family graveside will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Grandview Christian School.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Halla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -