Halla "Lorane" Dyer
Des Moines - Halla "Lorane" Dyer, 92, celebrated her first Mother's Day and the beginning of her eternity in heaven on May 10, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 18, 1927 to Charles and Elsie (Campbell) Burt.
Lorane had a gentle spirit and a loving nature. She lived a simple but elegant life. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family.
Lorane is survived her sons, Dennis Dyer and Don (Cindy) Dyer; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Dyer, Jason Dyer, Justin (LeeAnne) Dyer, LeAnn (Andy) Albright, Christmas Dyer and Brandon (Andrea) Dyer; and 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Richard (Colleen) Burt and Dr. James (Arlene) Burt.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; grandson, Ben Dyer; and brother in infancy, Bobby.
A private family graveside will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grandview Christian School.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 17, 2020