Services
Powell Funeral Home - Keota
203 South Green Street
Keota, IA 52248
(641) 636-3109
Resources
More Obituaries for Hank Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hank Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hank Mayer Obituary
Hank Mayer

West Des Moines - George H. "Hank" Mayer, 77, of West Des Moines passed away April 7, 2020. He was born in Keota, Iowa, on February 18, 1943, to George W. and Eula (Moore) Mayer. He graduated from Keota High School in 1961 and attended the University of Iowa. Hank joined the Iowa Department of Public Safety in the mid-1960's serving in the Communications Division, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement. He was named Director of the Division of Drug and Narcotics Enforcement in 1974, and then Director of the newly-created Division of Narcotics Enforcement in 1987, retiring in 1993.

Hank is survived by his daughter, Andrea Randall (Philip), grandchildren, Selah and Everett Randall, of Urbandale, Iowa; and his brother, Dan. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sarah "Sally" Fink.

A private memorial graveside service will be held at Keota Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

A memorial fund has been established for Suncrest Hospice. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Hank and his family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -