Hank Mayer
West Des Moines - George H. "Hank" Mayer, 77, of West Des Moines passed away April 7, 2020. He was born in Keota, Iowa, on February 18, 1943, to George W. and Eula (Moore) Mayer. He graduated from Keota High School in 1961 and attended the University of Iowa. Hank joined the Iowa Department of Public Safety in the mid-1960's serving in the Communications Division, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement. He was named Director of the Division of Drug and Narcotics Enforcement in 1974, and then Director of the newly-created Division of Narcotics Enforcement in 1987, retiring in 1993.
Hank is survived by his daughter, Andrea Randall (Philip), grandchildren, Selah and Everett Randall, of Urbandale, Iowa; and his brother, Dan. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sarah "Sally" Fink.
A private memorial graveside service will be held at Keota Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
A memorial fund has been established for Suncrest Hospice. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Hank and his family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020