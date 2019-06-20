|
|
Harlan Armentrout
Des Moines - Harlan Armentrout age 86 went home to be with the Lord on Father's Day, June 16 after passing away peacefully at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Harlan was born during a winter blizzard in a farmhouse near Anita, Iowa on March 21, 1933. His parents were Arthur and Irma Bell Armentrout.
Harlan grew up and attended rural schools in Cass and Guthrie counties. He graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1950. He attended Iowa State University and became a lifelong Cyclone fan. He later attended A.I.B. College of Business and studied accounting. He worked as an accountant for 23 years at David Mattson Auto Parts, for 8 years at Ginsbergs Furniture and for 13 years at Iowa Pork Producers Association until his retirement in January 2000.
Harlan was united in marriage with Janet Petermeier, September 17, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janet and brothers Ross, Paul, and Harold. He is survived by a son Dr. Daniel (Gabriela) Armentrout of Taft, TN, daughter Brenda Pitt of Des Moines, granddaughters Allyson Armentrout of Aurora, CO, Beverly Pitt of Des Moines, Angela Pitt of Ames, four great-grandchildren, a step-grandson Israel (Heather) Stone of Taft, TN, a step-granddaughter Danielle (Paul) Tubbs of Golden, CO, five step great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 21, at Highland Park Christian Church in Des Moines with visitation preceding the funeral at 9 a.m. until service time.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019