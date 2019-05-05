|
Harlan E. Giese
West Des Moines - Harlan Giese, Age 87, passed away, peacefully in his sleep while battling Prostate Cancer and Alzheimer's at Arbor Springs nursing and Alzheimer's care on April 27, 2019. He left this world to join his wife of 25 years, Barbara (Hartman) Giese, who passed away on March 2, 2008.
Harlan was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 8, 1931. He graduated from Bayview High School and worked in an auto parts store while attending college night classes. He then was called to duty by the Army from 1952 through 1954 and was stationed in Germany, working with the motor pool.
After being honorably discharged, Harlan attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Industrial Education. He met and married Marilyn (Webb) Giese and they moved to Madison, WI where he taught from 1957 to 1959, and his eldest son Mark was born. An opportunity arose to teach at the Waterloo, IA High Schools, so his professional journey carried them to Iowa where their youngest son, Darren was born. They lived there until 1963 when his innovative program and teaching style caught the eye of the Vocational Division of leadership at the Iowa Department of Public Instruction in Des Moines. He soon took the position of Chief of Trade and Industrial Education for the State of Iowa. Not one to sit still, and wanting to promote career and technical education further he finished his Masters of Arts degree in Education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1968. This prepared him for the role he took on in 1970 as the Executive Director of the State Council on Vocational Technical Education. This group advised the area community colleges on the programs that should be offered. This continued until funding ended in 1992 and he "retired".
Retirement wasn't for him though, so he started his own company, Action Concrete. The company raised sunken concrete using hydraulic pumps to inject a lime slurry under the concrete slabs. Cutting edge technology at the time. He passionately ran this company until selling it and finally retired for good. This was his real "baby", and stories about it continued until his passing.
Harlan was a proud member of the West Des Moines Kiwanis club from late 1980's through approximately 2015 with a stint as President from 1990 to 1991.
He was also a member of the Ankeny Lion's from approximately 2016 until his death. The family would like to give a special thank you to all those that helped him get to these meetings, as well as DMACC Pioneer meetings and the department of education retiree lunches as his health declined. Especially Dick G. and Jim J.! You all were a very special community to him.
Harlan is survived by his two remarkable sons. Mark of Boston, MA and Darren of the Minneapolis, MN area. He is also survived by his talented grandson, Ian of Emporia, KS. Others left behind are his Nephew Darryl Giese, Niece Colleen Giese, Step nieces and nephews Austin (Ryan) Riley, Audra (Brandon) Bettis, Greg Hartman, and Kim (Steve) Hartman-Gero. Harlan wanted to express his heartfelt love and appreciation to his longtime companion Shirley Muehlenthaler of Ankeny for reconnecting, putting up with him and making memories after both of their spouses had passed.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, IA. A celebration of life service will follow starting at 10 a.m. Harlan's remains will be cremated and at a later date will be interred next to his late wife Barbara at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, IA.
Harlan wasn't into gardening or flowers, and his hobbies were few, so advises that you "hang onto your money". However, if you feel you must honor him or his community service in some way, In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Harlan E. Giese Memorial Scholarship fund at Des Moines Area Community College Foundation. 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd, Bldg. 22, Ankeny, IA 50023. Contributions may also be made by calling 515-964-6229 where they will assist a machine shop or welding student achieve their goals and keep innovation and the trades moving forward!
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019