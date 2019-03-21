Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Des Moines, IA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
t Peace Lutheran Church
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines - Harlan Wagner, 88, of Des Moines, Iowa, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church in Des Moines, with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service. Brooks South Town Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Harlan was born November 21, 1930, in Merrick County Nebraska to Alfred and Esther (Trampe) Wagner. He graduated from St. Paul High school in St. Paul Nebraska in 1949. He worked on the family farm for two years, prior to joining the army in 1952, where he served in Korea. He then worked for United Airlines until his retirement in 1991.

Harlan was united in marriage to Claudette Milani on September 15, 1978, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Des Moines.

Harlan was preceded in death by his two sisters, Donna Oakeson and Rosalyn Bartlett, both from St. Paul Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, Claudette, his brother-in-law, Frank Milani, of Madrid, Iowa, and nine nieces and nephews.

Harlan enjoyed traveling, gardening, volunteering at his church, and sports, especially Nebraska football.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church of Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 21, 2019
