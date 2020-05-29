Harley C. Triggs
Ankeny - Harley C. Triggs, age 80, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Private family services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM will burial to follow at Oralabor Cemetery in Ankeny. A livestreaming of the services will be via Facebook Live @Ankeny Funeral.
Harley was born on July 21, 1939, in Perry, Iowa to Clarence and Miriam (Matthieson) Triggs. He graduated from Perry High School. Harley was united in marriage to Susan Stonebrook on June 16, 1979, in Hampton, Iowa. Harley and his family moved to Belmond, Iowa to work for his family businesss, Triggs Manufacturing. They lived on an acreage on "The Hill".
Harley was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, bird watching and crafting cards, he was known for his "green thumb" and always had a large garden that his children would help him harvest each year. Children loved the popcorn balls he made yearly for Halloween treats. In the winters he could be found building snow forts with his kids and summers making trails for their homemade dune buggy.
Harley will be missed by his wife, Susan Triggs; children: Brenda (Greg) Reicherts, Deborah (Dave) Beenen, Stephanie (Randy) Stoen, Karen Klingenberg, Doug (Stephanie) Triggs and Jeff (Jenny) Klingenberg; siblings: Dennis (Joan) Triggs and Marilyn (Mark) Howington; brothers in law, Jim Miller and Gus Gresh; grandchildren: Dustin (Bonny) Beenen, Danielle (Bradley) Nordmeyer, Daren (Joy) Beenen, Jason (Layna) Tritch, Michael Triggs, Mitchell Triggs, Aaron Malvern, Tony (Brittany) Stoen, Jessie (James) Jevne, Savannah (Tyler), Haley, Ethan (Shelby), Justin (Kary), Stacy (Ryan) Summe; Great grandchildren: Greyson, Lydia, Gunner, Remington, Audrey, Bernadette, Gertrude, Carter, Bexley, Logan, Lexie, Lindsey, Libby, Milo, Luka, Raylee, Teagann, Sylver, Haley, Cameron, Skyla, Benji, Liv, Liam, Louann, Ayden, Aylah and Ayvrie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mirriam Jean Triggs and Clarence Triggs; sisters: Marlene Gresh and Nancy Miller and great-grandson, Dylan Tritch.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.