|
|
Harley Wilson
Des Moines - Harley Wayne Wilson, 61, passed away July 2, 2019 at Mercy Hospice after a hard fought battle with colon cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Melody. Son Tyler Wilson (Alison), daughter Amanda Holloway (Jake). Brother Jeff Wilson (Sarah), Sister Joyce Tracey, and grandchild Charlie Wilson. Along with many close friends. He is preceded in death by mother Mary Townsend.
Harley was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from Saydel High School in 1976. Harley and Melody were married on July 2nd 1988. Harley started his career in sales at Champion Auto in Des Moines in 1975 as their first employee. He worked his way up to assistant manager over his 17 years there.
Harley was known among his peers as a dedicated employee to his career at Seneca Tank, which he began in 1988. He was instrumental in growing their PTO & Hydraulic division.
A celebration of life will be held at Great Caterers of Iowa, 1480 Sloans Way, Pleasant Hill, Iowa 50327 on Friday July 12th from 5pm-8pm, food will be provided. Anyone owning a collector vehicle is encourage to drive it in his honor to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a in Harley's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019