Harmoni Thuy Tran
Des Moines - Harmoni Thuy Tran was born on May 29, 2019. She came into the world and brought heartwarming smiles to everyone. She was loved by everyone who came into contact with her. Harmoni lived a short life but gave a lasting memory. She left a huge hole in all of our hearts when she was called home on November 20, 2019.
Harmoni will be truly missed by all, especially her parents Tommy Huy Tran and Lothana Theppanya, her brothers Kiyo and Djay.
She is survived by her grandparents, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from all around.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., with a 2 p.m. service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
