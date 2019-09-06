|
Harold Anthony Overmann
Marion - Harold Anthony Overmann, 83, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at The Views Of Marion. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located 1790 - 14th Street, in Marion. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at the church, conducted by Reverend David O'Connor. A private inurnment will take place at a late date at St. Margaret Cemetery in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Harold was born June 21, 1936, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the son of Vince and Julia (Scherbring) Overmann. He was a 1955 graduate of the former Manchester High School, in Manchester, Iowa. Harold earned a bachelor's degree in Education from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, and obtained his master's degree in School Administration from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. On June 17, 1961, Harold was united in marriage to Juanita Biedenbach in Mechanicsville, Iowa. To this union, six amazing children who he was very proud of were born: Julie, Mike, Kathy, Jim, Tony and David. Harold and his wife were also foster parents for four children for several years. He was employed as Superintendent of community schools for many years, retiring from the Spirit Lake School District in 1999. Prior to his retirement, Harold was named 'The Iowa Superintendent Of The Year' in 1996; and in 1998, he was the first recipient of 'The Volvo for Life Award' honoring him for bringing the first turbine windmill to be used by a school district in the nation. He also had taught in the Graduate Program at Drake University, in Des Moines, IA, teaching Leadership for School Administrators. Throughout the state of Iowa, Harold was very passionate and influential in leading and helping community schools.
Harold was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, and the Knights of Columbus Council, in Spirit Lake. He was a man of deep faith, and practiced Prison Ministries. Harold was a gifted woodworker, and especially enjoyed making clocks. For several years, he loved spending winters in Texas with his wife. Harold was a loving, caring and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and brother; he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Juanita Overmann of Marion; one daughter, Julie (Tom) Dalton of Wheaton, Illinois; four sons, Mike (Penny) Overmann of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Jim (Sharon) Overmann and Tony (Rebecca) Overmann, both of Marion, and David (Bobbie) Overmann of Omaha, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; two brothers, Fred (Bridgann) Overmann and Richard (Mary Jane) Overmann, both of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Kathy Overmann Hamilton.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 6, 2019