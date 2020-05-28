Harold Crawford
Ames - Harold Reid Crawford, part of "America's Greatest Generation", passed away after 95 years on May 27, 2020, concluding a long and rewarding life. He was born on a family farm in Clinton, Pennsylvania on February 9, 1925.
Harold was raised in the farming communities of Clinton and Beaver, Pennsylvania during The Great Depression and graduated from Beaver High School in 1943. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18, just a few days after his high school graduation. He was assigned to an amphibious assault ship, Landing Ship Tank (LST) 555 during the war, serving in the Pacific theatre.
He returned to Beaver in March of 1946, and then attended Tarkio College in Missouri. It was at Tarkio where he met his future wife, Rachel McGowan, and they were married on June 5, 1948. At the time of Harold's death, he and Rachel had celebrated almost 72 years of marriage. Throughout their life together, Harold and Rachel were a team, supporting each other with love and respect in all that they did.
Harold enrolled at Iowa State University as a transfer student in the fall of 1948. After graduating from ISU with a degree in Agriculture Education in 1950, Harold taught high school vocational agriculture classes in Story City and Sac City, Iowa. He earned a master's degree from ISU while teaching in Story City (1955) and returned to ISU in 1965 to teach in the Ag. Ed. Department. He earned his Ph.D. in Ag. Education in 1969 from ISU and served as department head for a number of years. Dr. Crawford taught countless students over his 15 years as a high school teacher as well as his 42 years teaching at ISU. In 1969 he was named Professor of the Year by students in the College of Agriculture.
Harold served as Associate and Assistant Dean and Director of International Agriculture programs in the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences at Iowa State. He helped establish the College of Agriculture's off-campus bachelor's degree program and oversaw the college's (and Iowa's) first satellite class. He was instrumental in setting up cooperative programs with the University of Costa Rica and establishing student exchange programs in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Ukraine. Additionally, he spent countless hours coordinating Ag. Ed. efforts with African-American and Tribal (Native American) colleges. Harold had an office on Iowa State's campus even after retiring in 2007 and enjoyed teaching so much that it's been said he retired three different times.
Iowa State's Ag. Ed. Department celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2011, with Harold serving for more than 50 of those years. At that time, the Harold and Rachel Crawford Agricultural Teacher Education Complex was named to honor them in Curtiss Hall. His legacy and passion for teaching will live on in these classrooms.
Dr. Crawford remained dedicated and passionate about teaching throughout his life. He received numerous awards over the years, including Outstanding International Service Award, Alumni Medal for Distinguished Service to Iowa State, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences George Washington Carver Distinguished Service Award, and was named one of the Nation's Top 10 Leaders in Agriculture Education throughout the history of Ag. Ed. He was named Outstanding Agricultural Teacher/Educator in the United States in 1992, and received many other awards and honors over his years of teaching.
A 55-year member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Crawford served in multiple leadership roles within the church, including Elder and Deacon. Serving the Lord through church service gave him incredible joy, as did his love of singing various beloved hymns. He will be remembered fondly in the halls of Green Hills' skilled nursing care, still singing.
Harold is survived by his wife Rachel; sons Reid Crawford of Washington D.C., Bob (Ruth) Crawford of Ames, and David (Carolyn) Crawford of Dallas. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Matt (Katie) Crawford and Drew (Abbey) Crawford of Ames, Jason (Shelly) Crawford of Columbus, OH and Megan (John David) Scozzaro of Dallas as well as 8 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. Harold was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Crawford, his sisters Robertine Johnson and Lois Anderson, his grandson Joel Marshall Crawford and great-grandson Kade Garrett Crawford.
Perhaps no motto was more important to Harold's philosophy and passion for teaching than this: "To teach is to serve. To serve is to give. To give is to live." He will be remembered as an effective and innovative educator, a teacher of teachers. Harold depended on his faith in God while making major decisions in his life, as well as the support of family and friends. He valued life, greeted it with joy and a positive attitude and knew no stranger.
A celebration of Harold's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts may be directed to Northminster Presbyterian Church or the Iowa State University Foundation.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.