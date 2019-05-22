|
Harold H. De Vries, 89, of Peoria, IA passed away Sunday at the Pella Regional Health Center in Pella, IA. Harold is survived by his wife Leona (Langstraat) De Vries; eight children and their spouses: Harlan & Donna De Vries of Orange City, IA, Larry & Rosie De Vries, Dennis & Bev De Vries, Pat & Stan Dykstra all of Pella, IA, Bryce De Vries of Peoria, IA, Wavern & Bev De Vries of Pella, IA, Kevin De Vries of Ferndale, WA, Kimberly & Brian Vander Berg of Sioux Center, IA; 19 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; sisters: Gertrude Visser of Grand Rapids, MI, Joyce Heynen of Hull, IA, and brother Syburn De Vries of Pella. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Peoria Christian Reformed Church in Peoria, Iowa. Visitation will begin Friday after 1:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella, Iowa where the family will be present from 2:00 to 4:30 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019