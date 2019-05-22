Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Calvary Christian Reformed Church
Pella, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Peoria Christian Reformed Church
Peoria, IA
View Map
Harold H. De Vries, 89, of Peoria, IA passed away Sunday at the Pella Regional Health Center in Pella, IA. Harold is survived by his wife Leona (Langstraat) De Vries; eight children and their spouses: Harlan & Donna De Vries of Orange City, IA, Larry & Rosie De Vries, Dennis & Bev De Vries, Pat & Stan Dykstra all of Pella, IA, Bryce De Vries of Peoria, IA, Wavern & Bev De Vries of Pella, IA, Kevin De Vries of Ferndale, WA, Kimberly & Brian Vander Berg of Sioux Center, IA; 19 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; sisters: Gertrude Visser of Grand Rapids, MI, Joyce Heynen of Hull, IA, and brother Syburn De Vries of Pella. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Peoria Christian Reformed Church in Peoria, Iowa. Visitation will begin Friday after 1:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella, Iowa where the family will be present from 2:00 to 4:30 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019
