Harold E. "Mouse" McClure
Dallas Center - Harold E. "Mouse" McClure, 91, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home. Funeral services, with social distancing, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center, of which he was a member since 1941 and choir member since 1942. Services will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:15 a.m. Monday and scroll to the bottom of Mouse's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Dallas Center Cemetery.
Mouse was born on October 7, 1928, in Perry, Iowa to Ward and Mary (Rathbun) McClure. He was a graduate of Dallas Center High School and married Mary Joan "Jody" Kelly on August 7, 1948. They made their home in Dallas Center on the McClure Family farm which became a Century Farm in 1976 and is where his grandson and family currently live and farm.
Mouse loved farming, woodworking with walnut, and sharing his antique gas engines and tractors at shows and in parades. He was a member of the Farmers COOP Board for nine years, 50-year member of the Dallas Center Masonic Lodge # 356 and a founding member of Hawkeye Antique Acres south of Waukee.
Mouse is survived by his children, Nancy (John) Lamb of Rock Island, IL, Connie (Jim) Phillips of Fort Worth, TX, Mike (Donna) McClure of Dallas Center, and Thomas (Connie) McClure of Adel; 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jody, and his siblings, Louie McClure, Kenneth McClure, Doris Schaffer, Mary "Marie" Ellis and Margaret Wagner.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or MercyOne Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Dallas Center - Harold E. "Mouse" McClure, 91, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home. Funeral services, with social distancing, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center, of which he was a member since 1941 and choir member since 1942. Services will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:15 a.m. Monday and scroll to the bottom of Mouse's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Dallas Center Cemetery.
Mouse was born on October 7, 1928, in Perry, Iowa to Ward and Mary (Rathbun) McClure. He was a graduate of Dallas Center High School and married Mary Joan "Jody" Kelly on August 7, 1948. They made their home in Dallas Center on the McClure Family farm which became a Century Farm in 1976 and is where his grandson and family currently live and farm.
Mouse loved farming, woodworking with walnut, and sharing his antique gas engines and tractors at shows and in parades. He was a member of the Farmers COOP Board for nine years, 50-year member of the Dallas Center Masonic Lodge # 356 and a founding member of Hawkeye Antique Acres south of Waukee.
Mouse is survived by his children, Nancy (John) Lamb of Rock Island, IL, Connie (Jim) Phillips of Fort Worth, TX, Mike (Donna) McClure of Dallas Center, and Thomas (Connie) McClure of Adel; 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jody, and his siblings, Louie McClure, Kenneth McClure, Doris Schaffer, Mary "Marie" Ellis and Margaret Wagner.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or MercyOne Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.