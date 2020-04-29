Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold K. Capps Sr.

Harold K. Capps Sr. Obituary
Harold K. Capps, Sr.

Des Moines - Harold Kline Capps, Sr., September 18, 1926 - April 27, 2020, age 93, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away at Trinity Center At Luther Park.

Harold was born in Stahl, Missouri, and was one of seven children born to Felma and Hallie Capps. Harold was united in marriage in 1949 to Claudine Marie Robertson who proceeded him in death on January 14, 2005.

Harold served in the Navy on board the USS LST 631. Harold worked as a union plumber in Local #33 in Des Moines for many years, and he was very proud of his career and retirement.

Harold is survived by his three children, Les Capps (Judy) of Shell Knob, Missouri, Iva Grasso (Rick) of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Harold Capps, Jr. (Jodi) of Altoona, Iowa; four grandchildren, Bernadette Swanson (Matt) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Catherine Grasso (Mike) of Santa Monica, California, Alisha Kapparos (Dave) of Janesville, Iowa and Adam Capps (Tiffany) of Altoona, Iowa; and twelve great grandchildren including, Nori, Ian, Max, Margot, Oliver, Ella, Henry, Toby, Claire, Clark, Carsyn and Conway.

Harold is also survived by one sister, Halleen Lloyd of Kirksville, Missouri

The family will have a family graveside service, and there will be no visitation. He will be interred in the Mitchellville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Polk County Eastside Senior Center, 1231 E. 26th Street, Des Moines 50317.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
