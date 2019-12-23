Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Harold L. Harker Sr.


1930 - 2019
Harold L. Harker Sr. Obituary
Harold L. Harker Sr.

Urbandale - Harold LeRoy Harker Sr., 89, was received in his heavenly home on Monday, December 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. A celebration of life will be held at The Reserve, 2729 82nd Place in Urbandale.

Harold was born October 5, 1930 in Valley Junction to Clarence and Letha (Ogden) Harker. He married Beverly Smith in 1948. Harold was a hard worker all his life and held a long career at Sealy Inc. until his retirement in 1991. He enjoyed duck hunting at Big Wall Lake, fishing, golfing and playing cards with his friends at The Reserve. Harold loved the Lord and was active in his church for many years.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Harold Jr. (Donna), David (Betsy) and Vicki (Dean) Fisher, five siblings, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, parents, grandson Gary Harker, great-granddaughter Victoria Harker, four brothers, and three sisters.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Woodland Hills Church of Christ or Everystep Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
