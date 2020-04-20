|
Harold L. Tibbetts
Mesquite - Harold L. Tibbetts, 79, formerly of Mesquite , Nevada and and Dyersville, Iowa, passed away, Monday, April 13, 2020 at The Meadows in Gatesville, Texas.
Due to the COVID 19 quarantine directives, private family services for Harold will be held at a later date at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
He was born December 28, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa, son of Eldon L. and Frances L (Sturdyvin) Tibbetts. He received his education in the Des Moines area schools and also attended a Technical Institute in Des Moines, Iowa for two years. On November 19, 1990 he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Krogman in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2017.
He was employed as an Electronic Technician at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids Iowa until his retirement in September 1996.
He is survived by his two sons, Ed (Lisa) Tibbetts of Davenport, IA, and Chuck (Lori) Tibbetts of Copperas Cove, TX; one daughter, Linda (Reggie) Wolfe of San Antonio, TX; one step-son, Rick (Jackie) Trumm of Elgin, IA and one step son-in-law Bill Butteris; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Mary Tibbetts; a grandson, Gage Tibbetts; and a step daughter, Shelly Butteris.
Memorials for Harold may be sent to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention Harold Tibbetts family, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. reifffuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020