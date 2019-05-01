Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
517 S.W. Des Moines Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
517 S.W. Des Moines Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Linden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Linden


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Linden Obituary
Harold Linden

Ankeny - Harold Linden, 93, was born in Oakland, NE and died at home in Ankeny, IA on April 28th. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Harold is survived by his wife, Verdel; his daughter Sandy (Jerry) Weldon, sons Paul (Elaine) and John (Nancy) Linden; step family, John Treptow, Connie (Don) Rydberg, Sharon (Ron) Jones, Susie Frazier, Shirley (Earl) MacLeod, Debbie Odgaard, Dick (Betty) Odgaard, Diana (Joe) Skaff, Bev (Dan) Jury; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Mary Louise (Glattfelder) Linden; his second wife Carolyn (Treptow) Linden, his siblings, and many extended family members.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00, followed by a celebration of Harold's life at 11:00 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ankeny on Friday, May 3rd. There will be a private burial in Oakland, NE at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to EveryStep Hospice (formerly HCI) or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now