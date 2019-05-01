|
|
Harold Linden
Ankeny - Harold Linden, 93, was born in Oakland, NE and died at home in Ankeny, IA on April 28th. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Harold is survived by his wife, Verdel; his daughter Sandy (Jerry) Weldon, sons Paul (Elaine) and John (Nancy) Linden; step family, John Treptow, Connie (Don) Rydberg, Sharon (Ron) Jones, Susie Frazier, Shirley (Earl) MacLeod, Debbie Odgaard, Dick (Betty) Odgaard, Diana (Joe) Skaff, Bev (Dan) Jury; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Mary Louise (Glattfelder) Linden; his second wife Carolyn (Treptow) Linden, his siblings, and many extended family members.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00, followed by a celebration of Harold's life at 11:00 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ankeny on Friday, May 3rd. There will be a private burial in Oakland, NE at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to EveryStep Hospice (formerly HCI) or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019