Harold Long
1928 - 2020
Harold Long

Maxwell - Harold Duane Long, 92 of Maxwell, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines from complications of COVID-19.

Harold was born March 31, 1928, in Mingo, Iowa the son of Clarence "Jim" and Grace (Rumbaugh) Long. He graduated from Farrar High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Alice May Huffaker on January 21, 1948, at the Farrar United Methodist Church.

Harold farmed near Farrar his whole life. He was an active member of the Farrar United Methodist Church and served on the Farmers Elevator Co-op board in many capacities. He was also a great bowler and was a part of the Wednesday Night Men's Misfits League. In his spare time, Harold enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and reading. In his early years, he enjoyed fishing and will be remembered for always making waffles and strawberries. Most of all, Harold loved to spend time with his family.

Harold is survived by his children: Bev (Carl) Sprague of Bondurant, Jim (Paula) Long of Maxwell, Jerry (Joan) Long of Maxwell, Mary (Rick) Simon of Parkville, MO and Susanne (Tom) Stock of Bondurant; his grandchildren: Michelle Weidman, Melissa (Jim) Hooper, Mark (Michele) Sprague, Nathaniel Long, Ethan (Jordyn) Long, Amber (John) Long, Austin (Kate) Long, Adam (Christine) Lane, Matt (Mary) Lane, Chris (Sarah) Simon, Allison (Mike) Brown, Josh (Amber) Stock and Amy Stock; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; his brother-in-law, Bill McGinnis of Pleasant Hill; and his special friend, Shirley Saveraid. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sister, Doris McGinnis; and his great-grandson, Dylan Hooper.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5. The service will be recorded and will be uploaded on the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page after the service. The graveside service will be at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the Farrar Cemetery and is open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Farrar United Methodist Church or the Farrar Cemetery Association. Cards may be sent to Beverley Sprague, 8410 NE 94th Avenue, Bondurant, IA 50035.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Farrar Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - Maxwell
422 First Street
Maxwell, IA 50161
(515) 387-8885
