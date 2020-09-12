Harold Lord Teater
Windsor Heights - Harold "HL" Teater entered into his eternal rest on September 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 15 immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. Masks and safe social distancing are requested. The services will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:15 AM and scroll to the bottom of Harold's Obituary to join us for the service. There will be a private interment at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Harold leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Pat of 71 years. His five daughters, Belinda (Eric) Barntsen of Omaha, NE, Tricia Teater of Evanston, IL, Kelli (Jim) Jacobi of Rhinelander, WI, Jill Cain of Marietta, GA and Angie (Ron) Doyle of Vallonia, IN; four Grandchildren~ Christopher Geary, Holly Rochelle, Megan Cihla and Rachel Krieger; and three great grandchildren~ Carolyne Rochelle, Madelyn Cihla and Aiden Cihla.
Harold was the third child born to Anna Margaret (Lord) Teater and John French Teater on September 8, 1928 in rural Wayne County, Iowa. He graduated from Chariton High School in 1946. He immediately joined the Navy, where he served on The USS English. After his honorable discharge, he attended Chillicothe College in Chillicothe, MO. He graduated in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration. While attending college he met his future wife, Pat Miller. They were married on September 3, 1949, at St. John Basilica in Des Moines, Iowa.
He spent many years working with his friend John R. Grubb building homes and other real estate ventures. He formed his own company~ Plaza Development Company expanding his career interests to commercial as well as residential construction. He operated this business for over 40 years.
Harold was active and well known in business and civic circles. A world traveler, avid golfer and pitch player, he was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Dowling Catholic High School Presidents Club, Serra Club, Mercy Hospital Foundation and Pillars of Mercy Honoree, Des Moines Golf and Country Club and American Legion Post #0663. He was a Knight of the Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
In lieu of flowers, and in his honor, donations may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, the Dowling High School Scholarship Fund or to the special charity of your heart.