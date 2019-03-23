|
Harold Spoelstra
Oskaloosa - Harold Spoelstra, 90, of New Sharon, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Pella Regional Health Center. He was born Saturday, February 9, 1929, in Mahaska County, Iowa, the son of Jacob and Emma Boot Spoelstra. He attended country school through 8th grade in Mahaska County. Harold entered active duty with the United States Army on August 10, 1951. He was trained as a medic in Japan during the Korean War. He received his honorable discharge on August 9, 1953. Following his discharge from the Army he returned to the family farm near New Sharon. Shortly after he returned, Harold was united in marriage to the love of his life Freda Vander Streek at her parents' home on August 19, 1953. The two of them returned to the farm on their wedding night and the couple owned and operated that farm for the rest of their lives. Harold started farming with horses. His willingness to adapt and change with the times allowed his family to stay on the farm and operate today. Harold's faith was always first in his life. He was an active member of the Bethel Christian Reformed Church for over 60 years in Oskaloosa where he served many terms as Elder and Deacon. He also served several terms on the Oskaloosa Christian School Board. He was a member of Gideon's International and the D.A.V. Harold's life was devoted to the Lord, his family, and his farm.
His family includes his children, Larry Spoelstra of New Sharon, Edwin (Karen) Spoelstra of Leighton, Donald Spoelstra of New Sharon, Linda (Mark) Franje of New Sharon, Steven (Brenda) Spoelstra of New Sharon, Mark (Staci) Spoelstra of New Sharon, and Ruth (Michael) Veenstra of Oskaloosa; a daughter-in-law, Andrea Spoelstra; twenty grandchildren, Stephanie (Travis) McCuen, Randal (Jill) Spoelstra, Teresa (Zachary) Whitehead, Eric (Andrea) Franje, Danielle (Devin) Veenstra, Jacob Spoelstra, Lisa Spoelstra, Phillip Spoelstra, Thomas Spoelstra, Kevin Spoelstra, Katie Spoelstra, Ashley Spoelstra, Angela Spoelstra, Aubrey Spoelstra, Melvin Spoelstra, Jonathan Veenstra, Brett Veenstra, Emma Veenstra, Scott Veenstra, and Megan Veenstra; five great grandchildren, Grayson McCuen, Evelyn Whitehead, Blakely Franje, Charlie Franje, Gracie Franje, and baby Veenstra expected in June; his sister, Edith (John N.) Van Zee of Pella; and two sisters in law, Beulah Blom and Norma (Harley) Van Weelden all of Pella; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Freda Spoelstra; a son, Merlin Spoelstra and a daughter in infancy, Delores Ann Spoelstra; and two brothers Cornelius Spoelstra and Arie Spoelstra
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Oskaloosa at with Pastor Doug Vander Pol officiating. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Graveside military honors will be given by members of the Pella Military Honor Guard. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Sunday after 12 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be present at the funeral chapel from 2-4 Sunday afternoon to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to Gideons International or to the Welcome Home Memorial in Albia.
