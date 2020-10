Harold VanDyne

Harold Van DynePleasantville - A Funeral Service for Harold Van Dyne, age 86 of Pleasantville, will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Mason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pleasantville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Suncrest Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda (Brian) Stubbs; grandchildren: Mitch (Jen) Stubbs, Mike (Val) Stubbs, Matt (Amanda Anderson) Stubbs, Nick (Erin) Phillips, Tony Phillips and Kiley (Chris); great-grandchildren: Blayke, Maysen, Dylan, Meyer, Jaxson, Harper, Bryson, Peyton, Addison, Andrew and Matthew and many other family members and friends.