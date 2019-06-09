Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Harold Waters Obituary
Harold Waters

Marshalltown - Harold A. Waters passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a service following at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Janice (Steven C.) Reed of Urbandale and Toma (Brad) Riccio of Buckeye, AZ; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers: James Waters of Des Moines, Richard Waters of West Des Moines and Robert Waters of Des Moines.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Harold's page at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
